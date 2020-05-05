CapitaLand and ThienDuc hands over Feliz en Vista apartments to homebuyers

Stay Secure Shop Online with The Best Next-Gen Virtual Prepaid CardYour smart printing solution is finally hereThe world is transforming strongly while looking for a solution to address Covid-19 pandemicFreshfields – First ever Vietnamese lawyer elected to international partnershipVietcombank and FWD launch exclusive bancassurance partnership CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand), together with ThienDuc Trading-Construction Company Limited (ThienDuc), have commenced the handover of apartments at Feliz en Vista. Located in Thanh My Loi Ward, District 2 of HCM City, Feliz en Vista has three residential towers, Altaz, Berdaz and Cruz towers, and one serviced residence tower. The apartments are scheduled to be handed over in phases, with the first phase comprising of apartments in Berdaz and Cruz Towers. The entire project offers 973 residential units and the serviced residence, Somerset Feliz Ho Chi Minh City, will comprise 154 serviced apartments managed by The Ascott Limited, CapitaLand’s lodging business unit. External view of Cruz Tower, handing over in the first phase at Feliz en Vista Representing the developer, Mr. Andre Lim, General Manager (South Vietnam) said: “True to our credo of ‘Building People, Building Communities’, with the handing over of Feliz en Vista, CapitaLand continues to build a vibrant community of residents in District 2, in addition… Read full this story

