Canadian court rules against Huawei executive fighting extradition

Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Huawei, walks down her driveway to her car as she departs her home for court on May 27, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. (AFP/Rich Lam) The decision on so-called double criminality, a key test for extradition, found that bank fraud accusations against Meng would stand up in Canada. The interim ruling denying Meng’s attempt to gain her freedom means she will continue to live in a Vancouver mansion under strict bail conditions while her case plays out. It also effectively dashes hopes for a quick mending of Canada-China relations, which soured following her arrest on a US warrant in 2018 during a stopover in Vancouver. “The double criminality requirement for extradition is capable of being met in this case,” British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Heather Holmes said in her 23-page ruling. “Ms Meng’s application is therefore dismissed,” she added. Prosecutors accused Meng of committing fraud by lying to a bank, in this case an American one. That is a crime in both Canada and the United States. Outside the courthouse, protesters held placards reading “Extradite Meng Wanzhou,” “No Huawei in Canada” and “Canada don’t let China bully us.” Inside, Meng sat solemnly as the judge explained her… Read full this story

