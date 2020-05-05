Other News CAAV proposes ending social distancing on planes The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 5, 2020,17:48 (GMT+7) CAAV proposes ending social distancing on planesThe Saigon Times Aircraft operated by Vietnamese carriers are parked at Noi Bai International Airport. Vietnam’s national aviation authority has petitioned the Ministry of Transport to end social distancing measures on planes – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on May 4 proposed the Ministry of Transport remove social distancing measures on aircraft and increase the number of domestic flights. However, CAAV noted that passengers should continue keeping a minimum distance of one meter between them while carrying out flight procedures, going through security and boarding. Besides this, the national aviation authority proposed the Transport Ministry adjust the end date for applying regulations on flight frequency allocation on domestic routes. Specifically, the busiest route connecting Hanoi and HCMC will be able to operate 52 daily roundtrip flights from today, May 5. The Hanoi-Danang and HCMC-Danang routes can operate 20 daily roundtrip flights each. Also, the aviation authority proposed the ministry allow local carriers to sell tickets for domestic flights that transport passengers and cargo, starting at midnight on June 1. Data from CAAV showed that Vietnamese… Read full this story

