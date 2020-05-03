Other News Businesses concerned as Covid-19 looms large The Saigon Times Sunday, May 3, 2020,08:05 (GMT+7) Businesses concerned as Covid-19 looms largeThe Saigon Times Survey from April 9 to 10, 2020 by CBRE with 180 participants based in Vietnam – PHOTO: CBRE VIETNAM HCMC – Although Vietnam has been successful in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, the disease has raised concerns about the nation’s business environment and prospects for many businesses and industries. CBRE Vietnam has conducted a flash survey of 180 occupier clients in order to gauge the industry’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak. The results showed that the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak has weighed heavily on business sentiment in Vietnam, with 79% of respondents anticipating the business environment would deteriorate in the second half of 2020. Some 43% of respondents anticipated a revenue contraction between 10-30% in 2020, and some 61% of respondents have not been offered relief measures from landlords. The survey shows that 27% of respondents expected landlords to be more accommodating, as their businesses have been severely disrupted by Covid-19. A broader survey, which reviewed occupiers’ opinions in the Asia-Pacific region, found that the retail industry was significantly impacted by the disease, with many stores suspending their expansion… Read full this story

