British man tests positive for coronavirus

COVID-19 figures in Việt Nam as of 6pm May 2US grants Việt Nam US$9.5 million to combat COVID-19100 days of COVID-19 in Việt NamTwo men previously cleared of COVID-19 test positive againCOVID-19 figures in Việt Nam as of 6am May 2 Passengers keep a safe distance and wear faces masks while completing procedures at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City. On April 28, a private plane landed and one of the passengers on board later tested positive for COVID-19. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A British national has tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total amount of COVID-19 cases in Việt Nam to 271. The 37-year-old arrived in the country on April 28 onboard a private plane with 12 other passengers. He is an employee of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) and landed at Tân Sơn Nhất Airport in HCM City where he and the other passengers were immediately quarantined. The man first tested negative for virus along with the other people on board but a second test taken on Saturday revealed a positive result. He is currently being treated at the Củ Chi Field Hospital in HCM City. This is the first new case… Read full this story
