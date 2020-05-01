International British government pledges 16 million-pound rescue package for RFL The Saigon Times Friday, May 1, 2020,12:43 (GMT+7) British government pledges 16 million-pound rescue package for RFLThe Saigon Times Britain’s Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves after attending a meeting to address the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, at Cabinet Office in London, Britain March 12, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – The British government has announced a 16 million-pound cash injection into the Rugby Football League (RFL) as the sport struggles to cope with the financial fall-out of the coronavirus pandemic. No matches in the Super League or lower tiers have been held since mid-March and with no likelihood of an early return, clubs have become increasingly fearful about their futures. A statement from the Department of Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) said the emergency loan would “safeguard the immediate future of the sport” and prevent clubs collapsing. “This is a massive shot in the arm to secure the survival of Rugby League,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said. “We recognise that many RFL clubs operate on very tight financial margins. Without their ability to stage matches with fans despite the Government’s extensive economic package, the professional game has come very close to… Read full this story
