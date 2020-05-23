Breakfast @ Tuoi Tre News – May 23

Read what is in the news today: Society – Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning, with the tally still standing at 324 patients. — Vietnam’s COVID-19 patient No. 91, a 43-year-old British pilot, was transferred to Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Ray Hospital on Friday from the Hospital for Tropical Diseases as he had repeatedly tested negative for the coronavirus. — The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City on Friday gifted an automated extraction instrument to the municipal Center for Disease Control to assist the city in coping with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases. — More than 5,000 drivers were fined for DUI violations in the first week of a nationwide campaign to tighten road inspections from May 15 to 22, according to the Department of Traffic Police under the Ministry of Public Security. — The number of news agencies in Ho Chi Minh City is set to decrease from 27 to 19, pursuant to the city’s press development and management plan until 2025 signed by the municipal deputy chairman Duong Anh Duc on Friday. — Police in Ho Chi Minh City said on Friday that they have started legal proceedings against a former ward-level police head in… Read full this story

