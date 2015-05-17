Breakfast @ Tuoi Tre News – May 17

Let us start your Sunday by skimming these news items on Tuoi Tre News. — On Saturday, Vietnamese Defense Minister General Phung Quang Thanh and his Chinese counterpart Chang Wanquan witnessed a joint patrol by the two countries’ border soldiers which took place in the northern Vietnamese province of Lao Cai. The activity is part of the second Vietnam-China border amity exchange program. — Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Le Hai Binh on Saturday voiced the country’s fierce objection to a fishing ban recently imposed by China on part of the East Vietnam Sea, and dismissed the ban as invalid. Society — The Co Chien Bridge, which links the Mekong Delta provinces of Ben Tre and Tra Vinh, was opened to traffic during a ceremony on Saturday, which was attended by Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung. The bridge, which measures 1,599 meters in length, was constructed for 21 months under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model and cost VND2.3 trillion (US$107.56 million). — The Dong Nai 2 Hydropower Plant was inaugurated on Saturday afternoon after some eight years of construction. The plant, built on the Da Dang River and crossing Di Linh and Lam Ha Districts in the Central Highlands province…
