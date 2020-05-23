Propak Vietnam 2018 will allow visitors to experience a selection of Rexroth’s innovative exhibits At Booth F30 at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7, visitors will experience a selection of Rexroth’s innovative exhibits that demonstrate the benefits of connectivity in a variety of manufacturing and assembly operations—from manual to fully automated. Bosch Rexroth’s latest advancements, from Open Core Engineering to new IoT Gateway, a technology which makes it easy for manufacturers to add connectivity to existing machines and equipment, serve as a highlight of the show. Further “connected” exhibits and demonstrations feature the new high-speed, high-precision VarioFlow plus plastic chain conveyor systems, Nexo tightening systems, new Active Cockpit production floor data visualisation system and more. The following are some exhibited products and demo highlights. Smart factory technology will be presented with an appearance by Rexroth‘s ActiveCockpit, interactive communication platform for the manufacturing industry. As an interactive communication platform, ActiveCockpit processes and visualises production data in real time. ActiveCockpit networks IT applications such as production planning, quality data management, and e-mailing with the software functionality of machines and plants. The information is the basis for decisions and process improvements. The IoT Gateway makes it… Read full this story

Bosch showcases latest automation technology at Propak Vietnam 2018 have 306 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 23, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.