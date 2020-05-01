Billboard honours Vietnamese artists

I’ll Give My Soul performed by Vietnamese singer Đặng Mai Phương climbed into the Top 21 of the Billboard chart. — Photo Trưng Vương – She-Kings Facebook HÀ NỘI — Singer Đặng Mai Phương has become the second Vietnamese singer to be named in the Billboard chart with her performance of the original sound track for Trưng Vương (She-Kings) cinematic project. The OST, entitled Còn Gì Để Mất or I’ll Give My Soul and written by Taylor Eros, is among the Top 21 of the Adult Contemporary Indicator Chart of the US prestigious music magazine. Its ranking is behind The Man by Taylor Swift and above Everything I Wanted by five-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish. The recognition of Phương’s hit comes after pop sensation Mỹ Tâm’s album Tâm 9 broke into Billboard’s World Album Top 10 in 2018. “This is not just a great joy for us in the first steps of the long-term project,” said actor Trương Ngọc Ánh, co-producer of the (She-Kings) cinematic project, in an interview with Tiền Phong Magazine. “It is also an encouragement for us to gain more trust and make greater efforts in the next plans for She-Kings in general and the following cinematic sub-projects. And… Read full this story

