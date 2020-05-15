BIDV lowers price of 55 apartments of The Era Town after poor sales

BIDV Gia Dinh keeps announcing the liquidation of 55 apartments of The Era Town BIDV Gia Dinh announced the latest round of sales at The Era Town project (District 7, Ho Chi Minh City), with 55 apartments being offered at a 5 per cent discount compared to its initial offer. Accordingly, the real estate products are on trade at VND2.08-5.26 billion ($90,430-228,700) each. Specifically, the 136sq.m apartments are offered at VND2.08 billion ($90,430), equaling VND15.3 million ($665) per sq.m. The 161.14sq.m ones are on sale for VND2.37-2.39 billion ($103,040-103,910). The largest, 370sq.m apartments are sold for VND5.26 billion ($228,700) or VND14.3 million ($620) per sq.m. This is not the first time BIDV has opened apartment sales at The Era Town project developed by Duc Khai JSC. In February, the bank announced the sale of 65 apartments at VND2.5-5.5 billion ($108,700-239,130) per unit, or roughly VND15 million ($650) per sq.m. Last year, BIDV also put 27 apartments of The Era Town on sale to solve its non-performing loans provided to the project. The price at that round was also about VND15 million ($650) per sq.m, fetching VND2.2-5.5 billion ($95,650-239,130) per unit. BIDV is one of the three banks holding the largest volume of bad debts last… Read full this story

