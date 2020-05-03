International Biden backs U.S. women’s soccer team after lawsuit setback The Saigon Times Sunday, May 3, 2020,09:12 (GMT+7) Biden backs U.S. women’s soccer team after lawsuit setbackThe Saigon Times Democratic U.S. presidential candidate during the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, held in CNN’s Washington studios without an audience because of the global coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday voiced his support for the U.S. women’s soccer team, a day after it suffered a setback in its gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation. The team’s claims for equal pay were dismissed by a court on Friday, handing a victory to U.S. Soccer. “Don’t give up this fight. This is not over yet,” Biden wrote in a tweet to the team. “Equal pay, now. Or else when I’m president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding,” Biden added to the federation. The former vice president is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Donald Trump in November’s U.S. presidential election. The World Cup-winning team’s long-running feud with U.S. Soccer has been a very public and bitter battle and the players had been seeking… Read full this story

