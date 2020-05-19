Corporate Bamboo Airways to purchase GE aircraft engines The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 19, 2020,17:24 (GMT+7) Bamboo Airways to purchase GE aircraft enginesThe Saigon Times A Bamboo Airways aircraft. The carrier will spend US$2 billion purchasing new-generation aircraft engines from U.S.-based General Electric Corporation – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Bamboo Airways will spend US$2 billion purchasing new-generation aircraft engines from U.S.-based General Electric Corporation, even though it sustained VND1.5 trillion in losses in the first quarter of the year. Bamboo Airways Chairman Trinh Van Quyet noted that the airline will buy 60 GE aircraft engines for its fleet of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and other related services this year, reaching a total value of US$2 billion. The carrier will gradually resume operations as Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has been brought under control in Vietnam. Besides this, the airline will charter aircraft for its expansion plan instead of buying new planes. Quyet also stated that Bamboo Airways will list its shares on the local stock market in the fourth quarter, following the suspension of its plan for the second quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, Bamboo Airways operates 45-50 domestic daily flights. It plans to raise its daily flights to 100 in… Read full this story
- Military aircraft engine repair sector growing
- A Pilot, Cabin Crew And Aircraft Engineer Reveal What They Love Most About Their Jobs
- GE Capital Aviation boosts jet orders, sees growing airline in Asia
- GE CEO: It is the end of the ‘global elite’
- Thai Airways plans to buy almost 30 planes to modernize its fleet
- GE weighs selling consumer-lighting unit on which Edison started business
- GE looks for sharp cut in corporate tax rate under Trump
- Boeing wins $8.8-billion order for 737 MAX from GE leasing arm
- This is what it looks like when the Air Force tests its jet engines
- GE Healthcare is planning to add 5,000 software engineers
Bamboo Airways to purchase GE aircraft engines have 304 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 19, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.