Bac Ninh attracts almost USD 3 billion in investment

Nearly USD 3 billion has been invested in Bac Ninh. Photo: genk.vn Of the sum, the investment flow from foreign direct investment (FDI) projects exceeded USD 2.8 billion, while the rest came from domestic projects. In July alone, the province licensed 10 new projects with a total registered capital of USD 29.44 million, of which USD 21.28 million from FDI projects. Bac Ninh province has given priority to the hi-tech, supporting and manufacturing industries. Besides, local authorities have held frequent meetings with businesses to address their difficulties, fostered production and raised the efficiency of local industrial parks and clusters. In addition, the province has reviewed and further improved its investment climate while simplifying administrative procedures, especially in the fields related to land, construction, labor and customs. The Bac Ninh Management Board of Industrial Park has to date granted 1,138 investment certificates to 401 domestic and 737 foreign firms, with a combined registered capital of over USD 16.1 billion. Source: VNA

