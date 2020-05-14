Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu reservoirs face dead water levels

The 250ha Châu Pha Reservoir in Phú Mỹ Town in Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province, has been dry after weeks of drought. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Nhị BÀ RỊA – VŨNG TÀU — Due to the prolonged dry season, water levels at many reservoirs in the southern province of Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu are at or lower than dead water levels. According to the Irrigation Work Management Centre of the Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, crops have withered in many areas in the province because of water shortages. The department has taken measures to accumulate water for the summer-autumn rice crop and to reduce losses caused by dry weather and lack of water. According to figures released by irrigation agencies, due to the prolonged drought, rainfall in areas with reservoirs has been very low. Fifteen reservoirs under the centre’s management have total capacity of nearly 309 million cubic metres, but at present they have total water reserve of 37 million cubic metres, only 11.9 per cent of its designed capacity. This figure is 82 per cent of the water reserve stored by the facilities in the same period last year. Of the 15 reservoirs, water levels at six of them (Sông Hoả, Suối Các, Châu Pha, Núi Nhan, Kim Long and Sông Ray)… Read full this story

