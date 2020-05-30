Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province embraces organic farming

An organic green skin and pink flesh grapefruit in Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province. – VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Nhị BÀ RỊA – VŨNG TÀU – More and more farmers in the southern province of Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu are going organic. They use compost made from manure and earthworm waste and organic pesticides made from ginger, garlic, red chilli, and alcohol. They use traps and other traditional tools to catch pests. Hồ Hoàng Kha, who has a 10ha green skin and pink flesh grapefruit orchard in Phú Mỹ Town’s Sông Xoài Ward, switched to organic farming on 3ha eight months ago. Though the yield on the 3ha has decreased slightly to 75 tonnes a year from 80 tonnes, quality and prices are better, he said. But the fruits fetch VNĐ35,000 (US$1.3) a kilogramme, VNĐ5,000 higher than normal, he said. He now plans to expand the organic farming method to the remaining 7ha, he said. Sông Xoài Ward, one of the province’s largest green skin and pink flesh grapefruit growing areas, is well known for the quality of its fruit. It has established a co-operative with a few members using organic methods. Hồ Văn Kiệt, director of the… Read full this story

