ASEAN ministers talk impacts of COVID-19 on labor, employment

At the meeting, Vietnamese Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung shared Vietnam’s experience in containing the pandemic as well as measures adopted by the Vietnamese Government to promptly deal with difficulties caused by the disease. At the conference The Vietnamese Government has approved a relief package worth 62 trillion VND (2.6 billion USD) to help about 20 million people, mostly laborers who have been rendered jobless by the epidemic, and affected businesses, he said. Dung expressed his belief that with attention of high-ranking leaders and regional policy actions, ASEAN will soon overcome this difficult time, recover the labor market, and build a cohesive and responsive community. He took the occasion to thank other ministers, delegation heads and the ASEAN Secretary General for backing Vietnam’s initiative on building the ASEAN declaration on human resources development for the changing world of work that will be submitted to the 36th ASEAN Summit slated for June 2020. Dung said he hopes that the declaration will create a significant cooperation foundation for ASEAN to improve competitiveness of regional laborers. The delegates spoke of policies, programs and social support packages exclusively for laborers, especially those regarding their wage, job, safety and health…. Read full this story

