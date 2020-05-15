ASEAN calls for support for workers affected by COVID-19

Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung delivers a speech at the Special Meeting of ASEAN Labour Ministers on Response to the Impact of COVID-19 on Labour and Employment held online on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — ASEAN labour ministers have called for measures to ensure workers’ income, jobs and safety at an online special meeting on Thursday in order to support labourers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Special Meeting of ASEAN Labour Ministers on Response to the Impact of COVID-19 on Labour and Employment was held in recognition of the widespread and profound impacts of the pandemic on the health and livelihoods of people and economies of ASEAN member countries and nations around the world. The ministers exchanged and shared data and information on measures and policies to cope with COVID-19 for workers, particularly issues relating to their income, employment, safety and health. They also discussed recommendations for common response of ASEAN to COVID-19 impacts in the field of labour and employment. The ministers adopted a joint declaration which stressed the need to implement joint efforts to promote labour and employment policies in response to impacts of pandemics, economic crisis or natural disasters… Read full this story

