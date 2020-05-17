Art awakens internal energy in the time of the coronavirus

Artist Nguyễn Quốc Dân. Photo thethaovanhoa.vn Hội An-based artist Nguyễn Quốc Dân, a pursuer of non-cubism digital painting, has recently realised an art project of many elements. Called Internal Energy, the works are mainly arranged along Hội An Beach, introduced on Facebook and will be kept there for a long time. Dân considers the project a way to contribute positive energy during the COVID-19 pandemic. He talks with Như Hà about Internal Energy. Inner Sanctum: How did the idea of the visual sculpture entitled Internal Energy come to you? In the art form that I temporarily call “visual sculpture”, besides good ideas and theoretical basis, appropriate spatial, temporal and environmental elements are crucial factors to stimulate working. In the context that the whole world is suffering from the pandemic and resisting the negative energy of a virus, I tried finding the internal energy of my own as well as of little creatures and objects that have been taken for granted. Therefore, I expect the audience to perceive the images evoked by garbage or discarded items from afar instead of directly viewing or touching the works. During the social distancing period, I have become more motivated to realise the idea for… Read full this story

