The meeting, scheduled on May 27, will focus on operationalisation of the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade statement on COVID-19 and will discuss issues related to economic recovery, while ensuring that the efforts already in place to mitigate the health impact of the outbreak continue to yield positive results. Photo for illustration Earlier this month, the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade issued a statement calling for greater cooperation among participating economies to facilitate trade as a way to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Apart from public sector representatives from APEC economies, the meeting will also witness the participation of private sector players through the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC). Source: VNA
- Taiwan and US security officials hold rare meeting amid China tension
- APEC senior officials discuss economic inclusivity, future direction
- APEC 2020 informal senior officials’ meeting opens
- UK economic recovery running out of steam, forecasters say
- China to make joint efforts to advance APEC cooperation: official
- PML-N leaders hold important meeting in London
- Senior officials, experts on APEC laud fruits of BRI cooperation
- Betting on an economic recovery? These 4 sectors likely to hog the limelight
- IMF warns slow economic recovery will keep interest rates at historic lows
- Vodka made in Chernobyl exclusion zone aims to boost economic recovery
APEC senior officials to hold virtual meeting on post-COVID-19 economic recovery have 196 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 23, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.