Apartment prices in Ho Chi Minh City down 15 per cent on-quarter

In its report released on March 31, JLL stated that the average price of apartments in the first quarter of 2020 was $2,453 per square metre, 15 per cent lower than in the last months of 2019. This price, however, was still higher than in the same period last year. Currently, all projects in the market maintain price stability and are not affected by the COVID-19. Accordingly, luxury apartments are quoted at an average price of $7,237 per square metre, while mid- and high-end apartments are priced at $2,206 and $3,551 per square metre and the affordable segment is at $1,204. The majority of the projects which were launched for sale in the first quarter of this year in Ho Chi Minh City belong to the mid- and affordable segments which together make up 80 per cent of the total units for sale (Photo: Le Toan) The absorption of high-end apartments has been slower due to the impacts of the COVID-19 which is hindering buyers from pouring large volumes of capital into property. Along with the limited supply, the number of apartments sold in the first three months of 2020 was only slightly more than 1,980 units, half of the same period of… Read full this story

