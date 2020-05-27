Nation Anticorruption committee orders firm handling of serious cases The Saigon Times Wednesday, May 27, 2020,09:00 (GMT+7) Anticorruption committee orders firm handling of serious casesThe Saigon Times Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong chairs the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption’s meeting on May 26 – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – The Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption ordered strict and firm handling of five serious cases at a meeting chaired by Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on May 26 as efforts to root out corruption and ensure the country’s continued progress. These cases involve Nhat Cuong Mobile, which was charged with trading in smuggled mobile phones and other electronic devices; violations at Vietnam Expressway Corporation during the construction of the Danang-Quang Ngai Expressway; violations of regulations on the management and use of land and finances and the execution and transfer of projects at State-owned company Saigon Agriculture Incorporated; violations of regulations on the management and use of land at Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation; and violations and shortcomings in the long-suspended, loss-making production expansion project at State-run Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel Corporation. The committee asked for strict and appropriate sanctions against organizations and individuals involved in these cases. Since the… Read full this story

