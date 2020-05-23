HCMC Amcham donates Automated Protein and Nucleic Acid Purification system to HCDC By Le Hoang Saturday, May 23, 2020,18:54 (GMT+7) Amcham donates Automated Protein and Nucleic Acid Purification system to HCDC By Le Hoang Mary Tarnowka, executive director of AmCham Vietnam-HCMC, shakes hands with a representative of HCDC at the ceremony on May 22 – PHOTO: AMCHAM HCMC – The American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam-HCMC (AmCham Vietnam-HCMC) on Friday donated an automated protein and nucleic acid purification system, known as an extractor, to the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC). The move is meant to support the fight to prevent the spread of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, while building the capacity to respond to outbreaks from other infectious diseases. The extractor is a KingFisher Flex from U.S.-based Thermo Fisher Scientific. The KingFisher Flex is a benchtop automated extraction instrument for use in the lab to analyze dozens of samples per run. It performs consistent high-throughput extraction and purification of DNA, RNA, protein, and cells. AmCham’s donation was made possible thanks to numerous contributions from its members, including Diag (Lab Group International Vietnam), Medtronic, Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam, and AmCham Vietnam-HCMC’s Food and Beverages Committee. “I want to convey the deep appreciation of AmCham Vietnam-HCMC… Read full this story

Amcham donates Automated Protein and Nucleic Acid Purification system to HCDC have 312 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 23, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.