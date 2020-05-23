Amcham donates automated DNA extraction system to Centre for Disease Control

Mary Tarnowka, executive director of AmCham Vietnam – HCMC, with the director of the HCM City Centre for Disease Control, Nguyễn Chí Dũng, while gifting an automated protein and nucleic acid purification system on Friday. — Photo courtesy of AmCham Vietnam – HCMC HCM CITY — The American Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam – HCM City on Friday (May 22) donated an automated protein and nucleic acid purification system to the HCM City Centre for Disease Control to support its response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. KingFisher Flex from Thermo Fisher Scientific is a benchtop automated extraction instrument. Mary Tarnowka, executive director of AmCham Vietnam- HCMC, said: “I want to convey the deep appreciation of AmCham Vietnam – HCMC for the effectiveness of actions taken by Vietnamese Government leaders and the incredible dedication of Vietnamese officials, including representatives of the HCM City Department of Health and Centre for Disease Control, in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and keeping those of us who live in Việt Nam safe and healthy. “Việt Nam’s successful management of COVID-19 is now recognised globally. It paved the way for Việt Nam to reopen, and to be one of the first economies in the world to begin its economic recovery. “This automated DNA extraction system will not only support… Read full this story

