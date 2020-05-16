Amazon seeking to resume French operations from May 19

The online retailer had been locked in a battle with labour unions which said not enough was done to mitigate contagion risk for staff; file photo taken on November 28, 2019 AFP/Thomas SAMSON Amazon “is working on a progressive reopening from May 19” in France, it told AFP in a statement, after unions also said agreement had been reached on the conditions for resuming operations. The online retailer had been locked in a battle with labour unions which said not enough was done to mitigate contagion risk for staff. Employees had needed to process a flood of orders amid the almost two month nationwide lockdown that ended on Monday and saw traditional shops shuttered. The standoff had come under close international scrutiny, with Amazon closely watched worldwide over how it treats employees dealing with the surge of orders during virus lockdowns. But staff unions said in a joint union statement that they and the management had “agreed on the conditions for resuming the activity of the six warehouses located on French territory from May 19.” “The resumption will be gradual and based on being voluntary,” the statement added. The precise conditions are due to be worked out at a meeting… Read full this story

