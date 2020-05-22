Nation All critical coronavirus cases in Vietnam have recovered The Saigon Times Friday, May 22, 2020,14:17 (GMT+7) All critical coronavirus cases in Vietnam have recoveredThe Saigon Times Assoc. Prof. Dr Luong Ngoc Khue – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – All critical coronavirus cases in Vietnam had recovered as of Thursday morning, according to Assoc. Prof. Dr Luong Ngoc Khue, director of the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment, under the Ministry of Health. The most critically ill patient, a 43-year-old British pilot, who was identified as the 91st coronavirus case in Vietnam, has tested negative for the virus six times over the past 10 days. However, he is still in critical condition and relies on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine as his lungs are unable to function fully. The patient has been transferred from the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases to Cho Ray Hospital. Doctors are monitoring his condition as he awaits a lung transplant operation. Some 59 people have offered to donate parts of their lungs to the British pilot over the past week. However, Khue said the patient needs intact lungs for the operation, so the donated organs must come from a brain-dead person, not a living one. So far, the patient… Read full this story

