Agribusinesses rocked by twin negative impacts, photo Shutterstock One of several agricultural enterprises gaining good results in the first quarter, Nafoods, one of Vietnam’s largest fruit and vegetable exporters and processors, has reported overall growth against last year. The group’s financial statement also showed that after-tax profit tripled over year to reach VND16.2 billion ($704,000). “This is thanks to our proactive market, materials, and financial strategy. We have focused on nutrition, health, and developing the agricultural chain,” Nguyen Manh Hung, general director of Nafoods, told VIR. “By the end of March, our signed contracts reached 60 per cent of this year’s turnover target.” Hung added that Nafoods plans to reach VND1.35 trillion ($58.7 million) of revenue in 2020. “However, with our current orders and production capacity, we can gain VND2 trillion ($87 million) if we successfully arrange capital of VND200 billion ($8.7 million) from banks and financial institutions,” he said. Another winner is Lam Son Sugar JSC. The corporation’s financial report states that its after-tax profit in the first quarter of the year reached VND4.6 billion ($200,000), up 65 per cent on-year thanks to a 77 per cent increase in both revenue and capital costs, a 50 per cent increase… Read full this story

