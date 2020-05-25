Minister of Home Affairs Lê Vĩnh Tân. — VNA/VNS Photo Minister of Home Affairs Lê Vĩnh Tân talks to Vietnam News Agency about the 2019 Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) and the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) which were released this week. Throughout the nine years of PAR Index and three years of the SIPAS, how have these indexes assisted State agencies, businesses and people? One of three core targets for State administrative reform in the 2011-20 period was to improve public service quality with the aim of ensuring 80 per cent of citizens and organisations are satisfied with State administrative agencies’ services by 2020. The measurement of public satisfaction on State services aims to objectively assess the quality of State administrative agencies’ services and their provision, showing that the Government and administrations really serve people. This is not only a new, difficult job, but also a sensitive task because it requires the Government and administrations to take courage and listen to public feedback. The rankings help the Government manage task implementation at local, ministerial and sectorial levels. How do you assess the improvement of the satisfaction level over the years? What is the biggest value gained from that? The results have shown… Read full this story

Administration Reform Index shows public trust in Government have 332 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 25, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.