Addressing hindrances to PPP infrastructure projects

PPP regulations need to be regulated to ensure the smooth implementation of capital-intensive infrastructure projects According to Tran Chung, chairman of the Vietnam Association of Road Traffic Investors (VARSI), capital is often a thorny issue for PPP investment. The current law mandates the investors to have at least 20 per cent equity, with the state contributing 20 per cent of the total finances of infrastructure projects under the PPP model while the remainder will be offset by bank loans. However, access to bank loans remains difficult for as long as banks see infrastructure projects as risky investment. This is the major bottleneck facing many component projects in building the North-South Expressway and a raft of other infrastructure projects. Dao Viet Dung, senior expert at ADB, therefore, suggested the government and the National Assembly to set aside a separate budget for the implementation of PPP projects. Dung pointed out that project financing should start from the stage of drawing up investment projects, whereas in light of the PPP Law, public investment capital for PPP projects is allocated in the medium-term public investment plan that is approved every five years, causing difficulties for enterprises. He added that to promote the PPP model, project financing should not be attached…

