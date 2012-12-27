Additional film on “Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in the Air” debuted

PANO – The Air Defence and Air Force Service and the Liberation Film One-Member Co. Ltd. have been shooting the film “Beyond the sky”, highlighting the important historic events in the resistance war against American imperialists of Northern troops and people in the 1965-75 period, especially the fight against B-52s of the air defence and air force troops and the capital’s militia. The contents and characters of the film as well as its process were introduced at a press conference on December 26th in Hanoi by the two above-mentioned units. (more…)

