PANO – The Air Defence and Air Force Service and the Liberation Film One-Member Co. Ltd. have been shooting the film “Beyond the sky”, highlighting the important historic events in the resistance war against American imperialists of Northern troops and people in the 1965-75 period, especially the fight against B-52s of the air defence and air force troops and the capital’s militia. The contents and characters of the film as well as its process were introduced at a press conference on December 26th in Hanoi by the two above-mentioned units. (more…)
- Song "Hanoi- Dien Bien Phu in the air" remains alive 40 years later
- "Hanoi - Dien Bien Phu in the Air" victory jubilantly celebrated
- Works on Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in the Air victory displayed
- The good work of flight guides in "Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in the Air"
- TV show on “Hanoi – Dien Bien Phu in the air” victory
- Document No.4501/BVHTTDL-DSVH on November 26: Exhibition celebrates 40 years for a victory of “Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in air”
- Document No.3987/BVHTTDL-TĐKT on November 08: Emulation campaign welcomes 40 years for a victory “Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in air”
- Document No:3539/BVHTTDL-TV on October 10: Organizing some activities of 40 year anniversary for “Hanoi – Dien Bien Phu in the air”
- “Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in the air” victory
- Exhibition displays objects from Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu battle in the air
Additional film on "Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in the Air" debuted have 224 words, post on at December 27, 2012. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.