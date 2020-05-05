5G coronavirus claims ‘dangerous’ as mast fires investigated

Government officials say there is no credible evidence of a link between 5G and the virus. Ministers have described theories linking 5G to coronavirus as “dangerous” after social media posts showing mobile phone masts on fire appeared to encourage such claims. Fires at masts in Birmingham, Liverpool and Melling are being investigated. Videos purportedly showing 5G towers on fire were posted online claiming a link between the mobile technology and Covid-19. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said it was “dangerous nonsense”. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said on Twitter “there is absolutely no credible evidence” of a link between the two and added it was “aware of inaccurate information being shared online about 5G”. Trade body Mobile UK said false rumours and theories linking 5G and coronavirus were “concerning”. Merseyside Police said an investigation is under way after a telecommunications box was set on fire in Aigburth, south Liverpool on Friday. A video of what appears to be the incident, which happened shortly after 22:00 BST, was shared on YouTube. However, it is unclear whether the box has anything to do with 5G technology. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service also said it is investigating a blaze it… Read full this story

