$49b loans of COVID-19 affected borrowers get preferential rates

Banks extended debt payment deadlines for 215,136 borrowers with total loans of nearly VNĐ137.94 trillion as of May 11. — Photo cafef.vn HÀ NỘI — Banks cut interest rates for loans worth more than VNĐ1.12 quadrillion (US$49 billion) of nearly 322,190 borrowers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as of May 11, a State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) report showed. The banks also extended debt payment deadlines for another 215,136 borrowers with total loans of nearly VNĐ137.94 trillion. New outstanding loans totalling nearly VNĐ600 trillion with interest rate reductions of 0.5-2.5 percentage points per year were also offered to nearly 190,000 borrowers. Of the total, the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies extended the debt payment deadline for VNĐ3.65 trillion in loans of 141,909 borrowers and offered new preferential interest rate loans of VNĐ21.2 trillion to 519,342 borrowers. The SBV has also transferred VNĐ16 trillion to the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies, so employers can borrow non-collateral loans with a zero per cent interest rate to pay salaries to their employees who have been furloughed due to COVID-19. To apply for non-collateral and zero per cent interest rate loans, employers must seek confirmation from local authorities. According to SBV Deputy Governor Đào Minh Tú,… Read full this story

