243 Vietnamese pregnant women repatriated from Taiwan

HCMC – The government of Quang Nam Province on May 29 received 343 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Taiwan including 243 pregnant women, according to the Nguoi Lao Dong Online news site.

The Vietnam Airlines flight VN579, organized to repatriate Vietnamese citizens, landed at Danang International Airport in the afternoon.

All passengers underwent medical checks before boarding and wore face masks throughout the flight.

After arriving at the airport, they submitted health declarations and were transferred to quarantine centers in the central province of Quang Nam. Their samples have been taken for testing.

Some 15 medical workers have been mobilized to take care of the pregnant women around the clock.

Local authorities said the Government is prioritizing the repatriation of pregnant women, the elderly, children and those with critical illnesses following travel restrictions amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Nguyen Van Hai, director of the Quang Nam Province's Department of Health, said this is the first time the province has received such a large…

