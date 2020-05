24 new imported COVID-19 cases confirmed, tally at 312

The flight carrying 345 people back home from Moscow (Source: VNA) However, local health authorities have confirmed there is no likelihood of community transmission from the latest patients as they were all quarantined after the flight touched down at Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh. There have been no community transmissions of the virus for 29 days and no deaths. The new cases, aged between 24 and 47, include one woman and 23 men. One is being treated at the Hospital No2 of Quang Ninh and the rest are at Thai Binh province General Hospital. The flight from Moscow landed on May 13 and was carrying mostly children under the age of 18, students, the elderly, sick people, tourists and people whose visas had expired but could not leave the country. The 345 repatriated citizens as well as the crew from the Vietnam Airline flight were all immediately quarantined. The country’s total recovered cases now stand at 260 after eight patients with COVID-19 were declared to have recovered on May 14 afternoon. Of the 52 active cases including 24 new cases, five patients have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 once and other nine tested negative… Read full this story

