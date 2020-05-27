2020 national football cup resumes

Ten qualifying matches took place over the three days. Stadiums were at limited capacity and fans had to closely follow health regulations and guidance of security personnel. The first match between hosts Duoc Nam Ha Nam Dinh and Hoang Anh Gia Lai opened its doors to about 10,000 spectators although it is capable of accommodating 30,000 viewers. It was dubbed a highlight in the context of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in the world. Footballers vie for the ball in a match of the national football cup. Meanwhile, the 2020 LS V.League is scheduled to return on June 5, announced the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF). VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh said in a recent conference in Hanoi that the tournaments are set to finish at the end of October to ensure enough time for the national men’s team to train in the remaining months of the year. Source: VNA

