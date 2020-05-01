2019 retail market: Vingroup, Auchan leave, e-commerce websites shut down

A lot of events happened in 2019, including merger and acquisitions (M&As). Meanwhile, some e-commerce websites stopped their operation.
The M&A wave in 2019 started with the shocking deal between VinCommerce and Shop&Go in April. VinCommerce, which runs VinMart supermarket and VinMart+ convenience store chains, bought 87 Shop&Go convenience stores at $1.
To everyone’s surprise, Vingroup in late 2019 announced the withdrawal from the retail sector. Under an agreement signed with Masan, VinCommerce, the subsidiary owning VinMart and VinMart+ chains will merge with Masan, while Vingroup will gather its strength on industry and technology development.
Retail sales of goods and services reached VND4.94 quadrillion (US$214.8 billion) in 2019, representing a rise of 11.8 per cent over the previous year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
