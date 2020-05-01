2019: Pham Nhat Vuong is richest Vietnamese billionaire

Pham Nhat Vuong, president of Vingroup, and Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, CEO of Vietjet Air and vice president of Hdbank, top the 2019 list of Vietnamese stock billionaires.
1/ Pham Nhat Vuong.
Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao
2/ Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao 3/ Trinh Van Quyet 4/ Pham Thu Huong 5/ Tran Dinh Long 6/ Ho Hung Anh
The ninth position belongs to Bui Thanh Nhon, 61, VND11.405 trillion and the 10th position belongs to Ho Xuan Nang, 55, VND8.647 trillion.
Mai Lan
