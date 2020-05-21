1,800 hectare Viet Phat Industrial Park and urban area started in Long An province

At the ground-breaking ceremony of Viet Phat Industrial Park (IP) and urban area held on May 17, Ken Chan, general manager of Surbana Jurong International Consultants said the project will offer work-live-play opportunities that will enhance the social interaction and liveability of the residents and workers while connecting people back to the natural environment. The construction of Viet Phat Industrial Park and urban area was put underway in Long An province Le Thanh, chairman of the Management Board cum CEO of Tan Thanh Long An Investment Development JSC, said that the 1,800-hectare Viet Phat IP and urban area is targeting to seize the investment flows expected to return to Vietnam after the coronavirus pandemic. “The US-China trade war and the COVID-19 epidemic greatly influenced FDI inflows. Japan has earmarked $2.2 billion in a record high economic bailout to help Japanese manufacturers diversify supply and production chains and soften the impact of disrupted supply chains with big trade partners. This is a very good opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to co-operate and receive investment flows from leading and international partners,” Thanh said. Located in the southern province of Long An and invested by TIZCO JSC and Vietnam Innovation Parks Group JSC (VNIP), Viet… Read full this story

