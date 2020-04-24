Zero-priced supermarket helps struggling locals in HCM City

A sign at the entrance to the supermarket that reads: “If you are struggling, take what you need. If you are well-off, please leave these goods for people who are struggling”. The supermarket is located inside Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda in HCM City’s District 3. VNS Photo Bảo Hoa HCM CITY It’s not uncommon to see random acts of kindness in HCM City. Over the past three weeks of social distancing, when many people have lost their jobs, food and necessities have been seen placed outside houses in the southern city left for those less fortunate to pick up for free. Rice is being distributed through vending machines installed across the city, and on social media, people are encouraging each other not to look away if they see someone in need on the street. One of the latest initiatives to help people in difficult situations is a supermarket where people can ‘shop’ free. Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda in District 3 is one of the venues where such a supermarket has opened. Dubbed “The VNĐ0 Happy Supermarket”, the establishment opens from 8.30am to 4.30pm every day, with a two-hour lunch break from 11.30am to 1.30pm. A local corporation came up with the idea after business was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The economy has been hit hard… Read full this story

