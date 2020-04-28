Workouts at home fuel demand for fitness equipment

Demand for fitness equipment has increased greatly as many people have begun working out at home during the social distancing period. — Photo from Internet HCM CITY — The rising trend of working out at home has pushed up demand for fitness equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fitness has become a popular word on social media. Many people are exercising at home to maintain their usual routine at their gyms, which have had to close. Others, however, have started to work out for the first time because they have more free time. Ánh Nhi, from HCM City, started working out at home to kill time during the social distancing period. “This is the first time I have done a workout at home, so I needed equipment. At least, a mat. Workout sessions and classes are available online but not equipment. So I just called a shop and everything I needed was shipped to my door,” she said. Nguyễn Thị Hoa from HCM City had the same idea. “I am so worried about gaining weight during social distancing due to lack of activities so I set up a plan to have a ‘gym’ at home to keep my body in shape.”… Read full this story

