Woods, Mickelson, Brady, Manning confirmed for charity match

U.S. golfers Tiger Woods (R) and Phil Mickelson talk on the 16th green during the second day of practice for the 2018 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 3, 2018 – PHOTO: REUTERS WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will join American football quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in a charity golf match next month, media company Turner Sports said on Wednesday. "The Match: Champions for Charity is coming soon exclusively on TNT. All proceeds will benefit COVID-19 relief," Turner Sports said. No more details of the event were given, but it is expected to be a two-on-two contest, and there is widespread speculation it will be held at a Florida course. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently expressed support for the event. "You wouldn't have a gallery there. You wouldn't have crowds, but to put that on TV, I think people have been starved for content," he said. Woods and Mickelson are the two most successful golfers of their era, with 15 and five major championships to…

