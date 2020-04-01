Wood exports hit US$11.2 billion in 2019

At the conference – Photo: qdnd.vn

The information was released by the Vietnam Administration of Forestry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development at a conference held in Hanoi on January 2 to review the sector’s performance in 2019 and deploy tasks in 2020.

Vietnamese firms have been able to enter and gain footholds in numerous markets around the world, overcoming many previous shortcomings and limitations.

Exports of wood products to the US have seen a sharp increase this year, as well as robust growth to markets including Japan, the UK, Canada, Germany and the Netherlands.

In 2019, Vietnam also planted more than 239,150 hectares of forest, surpassing 12.6% compared to the annual target.

Theo NDO