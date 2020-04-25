Winners of 2016 National Press Awards honored

The event was attended by senior leaders of the Party and State, including President Tran Dai Quang and Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, representatives from central and local agencies, among others. President Tran Dai Quang (fourth from right) and NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (fourth from left) handing over A prize to individual authors and author groups On behalf of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association (VJA), Thuan Huu, Editor-in-Chief of the Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, VJA’s Chairman and head of the jury, recalled significant events during the 92 historical years of the Vietnam revolutionary press and evaluated the results of the 11th National Press Awards in 2016. He said that the noble awards aimed to honor creativeness and contributions of Vietnamese journalists. This year’s contest drew the participation of 1,637 press works by 214 individual authors and author groups, vividly reflecting the country’s comprehensive development, the 12th Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Politburo’s Directive No.05, the protection of national sovereignty over seas and islands, he added. After the qualifying round and the final round, the jury selected 95 excellent works for the awards, including seven A, 24 B, 39 C and 25 consolation prizes…. Read full this story

