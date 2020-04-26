Nation WHO certifies Vietnam-made Covid-19 test kits The Saigon Times Sunday, Apr 26, 2020,18:29 (GMT+7) WHO certifies Vietnam-made Covid-19 test kitsThe Saigon Times Made-in-Vietnam test kits for Covid-19 diagnosis have been recognized by WHO – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – Made-in-Vietnam test kits for Covid-19 diagnosis have been recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO), reported local media. WHO has sent a letter confirming the certification of the Covid-19 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR, which was jointly made by the Vietnam Military Medical University and Viet A Company, a representative of Viet A said in a statement today, April 26. Specifically, WHO recognized Vietnam’s locally-made test kit under the Emergency Use List (EUL) process and issued EUL code 0524-210-00. The test kit uses real-time RT-PCR method and had been licensed by the Health Ministry and approved for mass production since early March. Phan Quoc Viet, general director of Viet A, said that the recognition of WHO is expected to smooth the path for the Vietnamese testing kit to be shipped to more foreign markets. Earlier, the British Ministry of Health and Social Care on April 21 issued a certificate of European standard (CE) and a certificate of free sale for the test kit,… Read full this story

