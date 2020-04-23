Traveler’s Guide Waiting to fly to Con Dao Island By Ngoc Tran Thursday, Apr 23, 2020,15:30 (GMT+7) Waiting to fly to Con Dao IslandBy Ngoc Tran A view of Con Dao Island – PHOTO: PHAM VU HCMC – Since my wife and I planned to travel to Con Dao Island, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam’s request to relaunch more domestic routes from April 23 was good news to us and maybe to other travelers too. In a proposal sent to the Ministry of Transport, the aviation authority has requested, among other things, the reopening of the HCMC-Con Dao route with four flights per day, giving me more options for flight times. Some may know that before the Covid-19 outbreak, Vietnam Airlines operated 17 daily flights between HCMC and Con Dao. Four flights per day, if approved, are not bad though. Before the outbreak, my wife wanted to travel to Con Dao to explore its pristine beaches and possibly catch a glimpse of the dugongs. To me, visiting Con Dao would be a blast from the past as one of my uncles was detained there during the war. He was locked up in the notorious cell room known as chuong cop, or tiger cage,… Read full this story
