VUS donates masks, scholarships to healthcare staff

The HCM City Department of Health and VUS on April 3 signed an MoU to assist health staff on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19. — Photo courtesy of VUS HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Health and the Vietnam USA Society English Centers (VUS) on April 3 signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the programme Tiếp Sức Cùng Y Bác Sĩ Vững Vàng Chống Dịch COVID-19 (Assistance for Doctors and Nurses to Fight against COVID-19). Under the agreement, VUS will present 20,000 masks to staff at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and the 115 Emergency Aid Centre, all of which are working on the frontline in the prevention and control of COVID-19. It will give 1,000 full scholarships for English study to children of health staff working on the frontline. VUS is also presenting partial scholarships to students throughout the country. More information can be found on www.vus.edu or call via (028) 7308 3333. VUS is currently providing online lessons for its students. — VNS

