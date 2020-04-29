VNA engineer recalls news coverage in the war

Frontline VNA reporters broadcast news on the battlefield during the Hồ Chí Minh Campaign in April 1975. — VNA File Photo Đinh Thuận HÀ NỘI — During the liberation struggle in the south of Việt Nam, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reporters, photographers and technicians overcame difficulties to report on the war. Radio engineer Phạm Lộc, former deputy director of the VNA Technical Centre, is always excited when recalling memories about his hard work to set up a standby broadcasting station in the forest and the victorious moment when he and his colleagues witnessed the south’s liberation and national reunification on April 30, 1975. Back in 1964 when the war was escalating in northern Việt Nam, following the direction of the Party and Government, the VNA was ready to relocate and prepare techniques to set up a standby broadcasting station. Phượng Cách Commune, Quốc Oai District, Hà Tây Province (now Hà Nội) with its caves was chosen as the station’s location to avoid American bombings. Lộc said VNA staff dug shelters in the caves and mountains to set up the station and had to move big and heavy machines by themselves into the shelters. To install the broadcasting antenna, they had to carry sand and… Read full this story
