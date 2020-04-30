International Virus can affect calendar for years: UEFA executive committee member The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 30, 2020,17:01 (GMT+7) Virus can affect calendar for years: UEFA executive committee memberThe Saigon Times Chairman Lars-Christer Olsson addresses the media after a general assembly of the EPFL (European Professional Football Leagues), the umbrella organization representing Europe’s professional soccer leagues, at the airport in Zurich, Switzerland October 21, 2016 – PHOTO: REUTERS ZURICH (REUTERS) – The COVID-19 crisis could hit soccer’s international calendar for “two to three years” and potentially affect the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Lars-Christer Olsson, an executive committee member of European football’s governing body UEFA has said. The novel coronavirus, which has infected over 3.13 million people globally causing more than 218,000 deaths, has wreaked havoc on the soccer schedule with Euro 2020 postponed to 2021 and national leagues and continental club competitions on hold. The Qatar World Cup is set to take place from November 21-December 18, 2022 and Olsson said it was a case of “wait and see” if the quadrennial event would be hit. Asked during a Soccerex webinar how long he thought the international calendar could be affected, Olsson said: “Probably two or three years I think.” “If the virus… Read full this story

