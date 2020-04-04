Vĩnh Long speeds up site clearance of Mỹ Thuận – Cần Thơ Expressway

Construction on Mỹ Thuận – Cần Thơ Expressway project is expected to start this year and be completed within 24 months. — Photo baodautu.vn VĨNH LONG — Vĩnh Long Province has stepped up efforts to speed up site clearance, compensation and resettlement for households affected by the Mỹ Thuận – Cần Thơ Expressway project’s first phase. The provincial People’s Committee on Friday (April 3) met with the project’s investor, the Cửu Long Corp for Investment, Development and Project Management of Transport Infrastructure (Cửu Long CIPM). Trần Hoàng Tựu, vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said a site clearance board had been established to closely work with the Cửu Long CIPM to speed up progress of the project. He urged the Cửu Long CIPM to quickly send documents related to the project to local authorities for implementing compensation, site clearance, and resettlement assistance for affected households. The corporation will ask the Ministry of Transport to grant approval to build a path linking National Highway 1 in Vĩnh Long Province to the Mỹ Thuận – Cần Thơ Expressway, and to upgrade three bridges on provincial Highway No 908, he said. “That will improve the efficiency of the expressway,” he said. The path leading to the expressway will address local businesses’ need to transport goods faster and will help reduce traffic jams in the area. Upgrading Kênh Bô Kê, Cái Tàu Sóc Tro and Kênh Tư… Read full this story

