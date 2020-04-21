Technology VinAI Research announces new technology for recognizing partially covered faces By Van Ly Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020,07:24 (GMT+7) VinAI Research announces new technology for recognizing partially covered facesBy Van Ly VinAI Research’s face recognition technology allows users to easily unlock their phones while wearing masks – PHOTO: COURTESY OF VINAI RESEARCH HANOI – VinAI Research, under Vingroup, announced on April 20 that it has successfully developed state-of-the-art technology that allows users to use face recognition to unlock their devices without removing their face masks. Designed with the principles of deep learning, VinAI’s face recognition technology enables phone cameras to identify users even if their faces are partially covered. VinAI said it is willing to share the technology free of charge with programs that contribute to coronavirus infection prevention and control. Bui Hai Hung, director of VinAI Research, noted that face masks are an essential item for people during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the accuracy of existing facial recognition technologies can be reduced by more than 50% if users wear face masks. By using VinAI’s face recognition technology, people can easily unlock their phones without having to remove their masks, thus preventing the spread of the coronavirus. VinAI has also developed a solution that… Read full this story

